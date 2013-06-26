Twitter Reacts: Historic Gay Marriage Ruling

June 26, 2013 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The U.S. Supreme Court today struck down the Defense of Marriage Act, a federal law which defines marriage as only between a man and a woman.

In a 5-4 decision, the Court ruled that DOMA is unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fifth Amendment, clearing the way for gay couples to receive a slew of federal benefits, including Social Security payments.

"DOMA is unconstitutional as a deprivation of the equal liberty of persons that is protected by the Fifth Amendment," reads one crucial sentence of the Court's decision. Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the majority opinion.

Following the news on Wednesday morning, Twitter erupted, with reactions ranging from jubilant to witty and resigned. Here is a selection of the high-profile tweets: