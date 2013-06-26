Entrepreneurs

Twitter Reacts: Historic Gay Marriage Ruling

In the wake of the Supreme Court's historic ruling on laws affecting gay marriage, Twitter erupted.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter Reacts: Historic Gay Marriage Ruling
Image credit: Alamy

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The U.S. Supreme Court today struck down the Defense of Marriage Act, a federal law which defines marriage as only between a man and a woman.

In a 5-4 decision, the Court ruled that DOMA is unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fifth Amendment, clearing the way for gay couples to receive a slew of federal benefits, including Social Security payments.

"DOMA is unconstitutional as a deprivation of the equal liberty of persons that is protected by the Fifth Amendment," reads one crucial sentence of the Court's decision. Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the majority opinion.

Following the news on Wednesday morning, Twitter erupted, with reactions ranging from jubilant to witty and resigned. Here is a selection of the high-profile tweets:

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

What the Regime Uncertainty of the Pandemic Means for Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

How to Build a Business that Will Survive Long After You're Gone

Entrepreneurs

How Leaders Nurture Emotional Well-Being During Times Of Crisis