Growth Strategies

Most Americans Work While on Vacation, Report Finds

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Most Americans Work While on Vacation, Report Finds
Image credit: cunysps.wordpress.com
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Remember when summer was for relaxing? With laptops, smartphones and tablets, we are more connected than ever before. Even when we're trying to unplug.

Nearly 60 percent of U.S. employees check email regularly, take a work-related phone call or otherwise check in with the office while they are on vacation, according to a new survey of more than 1,000 American workers by Pertino, a cloud-based networking business in Los Gatos, Calif.

It's not all bad news. For many, being able to check in makes it easier to check out for a while, the survey finds. Almost half (47 percent) of survey respondents say they experience less stress on vacation if they can stay in touch with the office while they are away. Men are slightly more likely to check in with the office than women, according to the survey.

Related: How to Run a Better Meeting (Infographic)

If you plan to check in with the office while you're away, here are a few tips from Pertino on how to make sure you don’t let your inbox overwhelm your play time.

  1. Set aside a specific time each day when you will check in with the office. Aside from that pre-determined time, let go of work.
     
  2. Store your office software in the cloud. If you need to deal with an emergency, all you need is an internet connection.
     
  3. Log in over a secure network. Tourists stick out, so be sure you are using a Wi-Fi network that demands authentication and a password. That makes it harder for criminal hackers to steal information like login credentials and private work-related data over a shared network.

Related: Small-Business Owners: Working Harder, But Optimistic

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Land Your Dream 100 Clients for $5 of Ad Spend a Day

Growth Strategies

5 Tips for Deciding Whether to Go Public or Stay Private

Growth Strategies

Expert Negotiation Tips From a 6-Figure Freelancer