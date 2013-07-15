What Bill Gates Is Reading This Summer (vs. the Rest of Us)

July 15, 2013 2 min read

Bill Gates recently shared his summer reading list on his website, The Gates Notes. Unsurprisingly, the books he's chosen this year, with topics ranging from economic theory to social issues around the globe, are appropriately smart and serious works. But when compared to what the rest of us are reading this summer, based on the most popular ebooks of 2013 on Amazon.com, it becomes clearer why this is his world, and we just live in it.

What Bill Gates is reading:

1. The World Until Yesterday: What Can We Learn from Traditional Societies?

By Jared Diamond

Viking Adult, 2012

2. The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger

By Marc Levinson

Princeton University Press, 2008

3. How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity, and the Hidden Power of Character

By Paul Tough

Mariner Books, 2013

4. Made in the USA: The Rise and Retreat of American Manufacturing

By Vaclav Smil

MIT Press, 2013

5. Whistling Vivaldi: How Stereotypes Affect Us and What We Can Do (Issues of Our Time)

By Claude Steele

Norton & Company, 2011

What the rest of us are reading:

1. Inferno: A Novel

By Dan Brown

Doubleday, 2013

2. Safe Haven

By Nicholas Sparks

Grand Central Publishing, 2010

3. Gone Girl: A Novel

By Gillian Flynn

Crown, 2012

4. The Great Gatsby

By F. Scott Fitzgerald

Scribner, 1925

5. Hopeless

By Colleen Hoover

Self-published, 2012

