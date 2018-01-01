Jenna Goudreau

Guest Writer

Jenna Goudreau is a senior editor at Business Insider and oversees the Strategy, Careers, and Your Money sections.

8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela

On the birthday of the former South African president, here's a look at his inspirational leadership, in his words.
1 min read
Food Network Star Ina Garten on the Power of Saying 'No'

'No' is a complete sentence, but it can take many people decades to learn how to say it.
2 min read
12 Documentaries on Netflix That Will Make You Smarter About Business

Each one offers an entertaining storyline, as well as valuable insights into business success.
5 min read
5 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Yourself at Work

There is such a thing as being too honest, and the line can be perilously thin.
3 min read
27 Tips for Mastering Anything

What does it take to become a master at your craft? Here are some pointers to get you started.
12 min read
5 Ways People Hurt Their Credibility Without Even Realizing It

What messages are your body signals sending to others? Read this and find out.
4 min read
12 Things Successful People Do Before Breakfast

Ways you can invest in your top-priority activities early before other people's priorities come rushing in.
9 min read
The 10 Most Horrible 'Shark Tank' Pitches Ever

As viewers await the reality show's fifth season premiere, here's a look back on the 10 worst pitches we've seen so far.
Would You Fire an Employee for Broadcasting an Internal Meeting?
Would You Fire an Employee for Broadcasting an Internal Meeting?

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong fired an employee in front of 1,000 coworkers when the employee tried to photograph the boss during a company meeting, reports say.
1 min read
Hey, Innovators and Entrepreneurs: Your Complete Guide to SXSW V2V
Hey, Innovators and Entrepreneurs: Your Complete Guide to SXSW V2V

South by Southwest expands to Las Vegas, with a four-day conference devoted to entrepreneurial innovation. Find out what's in store.
2 min read
'Jobs' Director on Capturing the Complicated Life of Steve Jobs
'Jobs' Director on Capturing the Complicated Life of Steve Jobs

Joshua Michael Stern discusses the challenges of portraying the late tech innovator in the new biopic starring Ashton Kutcher.
6 min read
Almost Two-Thirds of CEOs Don't Get Outside Business Advice
Almost Two-Thirds of CEOs Don't Get Outside Business Advice

A new survey finds that most business executives really are lonely at the top.
3 min read
10 States Without Sales Tax This Weekend
10 States Without Sales Tax This Weekend

A look at how businesses can cash in on the upcoming sales-tax holidays around the U.S.
2 min read
If Twitter Goes Public, Would You Invest?
If Twitter Goes Public, Would You Invest?

Amid signs that the social network is readying for an IPO, we ask our readers how likely they are to put their money in.
1 min read
5 Steps to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation
5 Steps to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation

Follow these tips to get you and your business ready for some much needed rest and relaxation.
4 min read
