Jenna Goudreau is a senior editor at Business Insider and oversees the Strategy, Careers, and Your Money sections.
Project Grow
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela
On the birthday of the former South African president, here's a look at his inspirational leadership, in his words.
Growth Strategies
Food Network Star Ina Garten on the Power of Saying 'No'
'No' is a complete sentence, but it can take many people decades to learn how to say it.
Project Grow
12 Documentaries on Netflix That Will Make You Smarter About Business
Each one offers an entertaining storyline, as well as valuable insights into business success.
Leadership Qualities
5 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Yourself at Work
There is such a thing as being too honest, and the line can be perilously thin.
Success Strategies
27 Tips for Mastering Anything
What does it take to become a master at your craft? Here are some pointers to get you started.
Body Language
5 Ways People Hurt Their Credibility Without Even Realizing It
What messages are your body signals sending to others? Read this and find out.
Lifestyle
12 Things Successful People Do Before Breakfast
Ways you can invest in your top-priority activities early before other people's priorities come rushing in.
Starting a Business
The 10 Most Horrible 'Shark Tank' Pitches Ever
As viewers await the reality show's fifth season premiere, here's a look back on the 10 worst pitches we've seen so far.
Growth Strategies
Would You Fire an Employee for Broadcasting an Internal Meeting?
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong fired an employee in front of 1,000 coworkers when the employee tried to photograph the boss during a company meeting, reports say.
Growth Strategies
Hey, Innovators and Entrepreneurs: Your Complete Guide to SXSW V2V
South by Southwest expands to Las Vegas, with a four-day conference devoted to entrepreneurial innovation. Find out what's in store.
Entrepreneurs
'Jobs' Director on Capturing the Complicated Life of Steve Jobs
Joshua Michael Stern discusses the challenges of portraying the late tech innovator in the new biopic starring Ashton Kutcher.
Leadership
Almost Two-Thirds of CEOs Don't Get Outside Business Advice
A new survey finds that most business executives really are lonely at the top.
Ready for Anything
10 States Without Sales Tax This Weekend
A look at how businesses can cash in on the upcoming sales-tax holidays around the U.S.
Technology
If Twitter Goes Public, Would You Invest?
Amid signs that the social network is readying for an IPO, we ask our readers how likely they are to put their money in.
Growth Strategies
5 Steps to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation
Follow these tips to get you and your business ready for some much needed rest and relaxation.