Would You Fire an Employee for Broadcasting an Internal Meeting? AOL CEO Tim Armstrong fired an employee in front of 1,000 coworkers when the employee tried to photograph the boss during a company meeting, reports say.

By Jenna Goudreau

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pete Marovich/Bloomberg
Tim Armstrong

The blogosphere erupted late Friday with news that AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong had spontaneously fired an employee in front of 1,000 of his coworkers. It occurred during a mass conference call to discuss the downsizing of AOL's foundering local-news division Patch. The offender, Patch's creative director Abel Lenz, had apparently tried to photograph the boss during the call. "Abel, put that camera down right now," Armstrong said, according to a recording obtained by JimRomenesko.com. "Abel, you're fired. Out!"

The exact motivation behind Armstrong's firing remains unclear. Yet, in an increasingly connected world, it begs the question: How does a boss handle employees who consider sharing company news as natural as tweeting their lunch? Should leaders start every meeting with a reminder that discussions are not to leave the building, much the same as theater goers are told to turn off their cell phones? Or should it be understood -- and the employee's head if violated?

Take our poll, and share your experiences in the comments section below.

Jenna Goudreau is a senior editor at Business Insider and oversees the Strategy, Careers, and Your Money sections.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

No Meetings, Up to $30 Per Hour, Fully Remote: A College Student Training AI Says the Work Is 'Perfect' for Introverts

He works 30 hours a week without a direct boss, daily meetings, or contact with coworkers.

By Sarah Perkel
Science & Technology

How Generative AI Is Changing the Game for Content and Creativity

AI-driven personalization reshapes how we connect with content and each other.

By Andrey Fadeev
Business News

Amazon Is Replacing Chime, Its Proprietary Video Conferencing Software, With... Zoom

Amazon is also adopting Microsoft 365 tools like Word and PowerPoint.

By Sherin Shibu
Living

I've Worked With Dozens of Highly Successful — But Unfulfilled — Entrepreneurs. Here's How I Helped Them Find Their Purpose.

Few people take the time to consider where they want to be in the long term and what their legacy will be. Entrepreneurs must consider their impact and purpose in this world earlier on in life.

By Marc Kielburger
Starting a Business

Are You Thinking Like a Founder? 4 Principles Every Successful Team Should Follow

Starting a business isn't just about launching products — it's about building a driven team and a mindset that keeps you moving forward. Here are four principles to help founders and their teams grow and succeed, no matter the challenges.

By Sergii Malomuzh
Growing a Business

Why I Apply Mike Tyson's Mindset to My Business Strategy

Here's how Mike Tyson's mindset of focus, adaptability, discipline and resilience has helped me achieve business success.

By Baruch Labunski