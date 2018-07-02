Bill Gates

Paul Allen Dead at 65: Read Statements From Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Others
Paul Allen

Paul Allen Dead at 65: Read Statements From Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Others

The Microsoft co-founder died yesterday from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Instagram Founders Quit Facebook! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Instagram Founders Quit Facebook! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Bill Gates Got an Offer to Be Trump's Science Advisor and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About Him
Bill Gates

Bill Gates Got an Offer to Be Trump's Science Advisor and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About Him

Not only is he one of the wealthiest people in the world, but he's also a philanthropist, an author and even a knight.
Rose Leadem | 13 min read
Will Getting Rich Make You a Jerk?
Wealth

Will Getting Rich Make You a Jerk?

Believe it or not, if you weren't a jerk to begin with it could have the opposite effect.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Have This Exclusive McDonald's Perk -- And You Could, Too. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Have This Exclusive McDonald's Perk -- And You Could, Too. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk
Continuous Learning

The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk

The most successful people on the planet are also the people likeliest to devote an hour a day to reading and learning.
John Rampton | 6 min read
The Advice 50 Business Leaders and Celebrities Would Give Their Younger Selves
Advice

The Advice 50 Business Leaders and Celebrities Would Give Their Younger Selves

Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates share their insights.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Mark Zuckerberg on Why Facebook Won't Remove 'Fake News' and 3 Other Takeaways From His Recent Interview
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg on Why Facebook Won't Remove 'Fake News' and 3 Other Takeaways From His Recent Interview

In a podcast interview with Recode, the co-founder of the social giant opened up about regulating 'fake news,' monitoring content, his mentor and tech's next frontier.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Turn Fourth of July Traffic Jams Into a Your Own Personal Business Class
3 Things To Know

Turn Fourth of July Traffic Jams Into a Your Own Personal Business Class

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Billionaires Are Just Like Us: Watch Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Browse Records and Buy Candy
Bill Gates

Billionaires Are Just Like Us: Watch Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Browse Records and Buy Candy

The friends took a trip down memory lane and shared jokes about Buffett's sweet tooth in this charming video.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
