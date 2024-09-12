Bloomberg dug into its Billionaire Index to find out which candidates the super-wealthy are supporting.

If you are a registered voter, there is a very good chance that you are besieged on a daily basis by texts and emails from campaign fundraisers begging you for money. As annoying as it is, it works. In the first full month of her candidacy, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign announced it raised $361 million from nearly 3 million donors. Former President Donald Trump's team says he raised $130 million over the same period and had $327 million going into August.

That's a lot of money coming in from a lot of sources. And one of those sources is billionaires. Bloomberg's Kristine Owram and Bill Allison used Federal Election Commission data as of August to find members of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index who've donated to the Harris or Trump campaigns. They also included some billionaires like Elon Musk and Bill Ackman who "don't show up in the FEC data but have endorsed one of the candidates."

Their research found that Trump has gotten at least $24.4 million from 13 members of the Billionaires Index and Harris has received $12.8 million from 20 people. Here are some of the more high-profile billionaire backers. Visit Bloomberg to see the entire list.

Trump's Billionaire Backers

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and X

Net Worth: $236.8 billion

Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman of Blackstone

Net Worth: $45.8 billion

Miriam Adelson, Majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands

Net Worth: $32.1 billion

Woody Johnson, Owner of the New York Jets

Net Worth: $8.7 billion

Joe Ricketts, Founder of TD Ameritrade

Net Worth: $7.6 billion

Bernie Marcus, Co-founder of Home Depot

Net Worth: $7.2 billion

Harris's Billionaire Backers

Eric Schmidt, Former CEO of Alphabet

Net Worth: $30.2 billion

Christy Walton, Daughter-in-law of Walmart founder Sam Walton

Net Worth: $15.4 billion

Melinda French Gates, Former co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Net Worth: $13.5 billion

Steven Spielberg, Filmmaker

Net Worth: $9.3 billion

Mark Cuban, Co-owner of the Dallas Mavericks

Net Worth: $7.6 billion

Joe Gebbia, Co-founder of Airbnb

Net Worth: $7.4 billion

Reed Hastings, Co-founder of Netflix

Net Worth: $5.9 billion

Undeclared

As of yet, Bloomberg notes that these big-name billionaires have yet to officially endorse or donate to a candidate:

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms

Net Worth: $177.9 billion

Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft

Net Worth: $156.9 billion

Warren Buffett, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

Net Worth: $144.9 billion

Peter Thiel, Founding partner of Founders Fund

Net Worth: $11.3 billion

Rupert Murdoch, Former chairman of News Corp.