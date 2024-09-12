Get All Access for $5/mo

Who Are the Billionaires Backing Trump or Harris? Bloomberg dug into its Billionaire Index to find out which candidates the super-wealthy are supporting.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Bloomberg's analysis of the Federal Election Commission shows that Trump has gotten at least $24.4 million from 13 members of the Billionaires Index.
  • Harris has received $12.8 million from 20 people.
Anton Petrus | Getty Images

If you are a registered voter, there is a very good chance that you are besieged on a daily basis by texts and emails from campaign fundraisers begging you for money. As annoying as it is, it works. In the first full month of her candidacy, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign announced it raised $361 million from nearly 3 million donors. Former President Donald Trump's team says he raised $130 million over the same period and had $327 million going into August.

That's a lot of money coming in from a lot of sources. And one of those sources is billionaires. Bloomberg's Kristine Owram and Bill Allison used Federal Election Commission data as of August to find members of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index who've donated to the Harris or Trump campaigns. They also included some billionaires like Elon Musk and Bill Ackman who "don't show up in the FEC data but have endorsed one of the candidates."

Their research found that Trump has gotten at least $24.4 million from 13 members of the Billionaires Index and Harris has received $12.8 million from 20 people. Here are some of the more high-profile billionaire backers. Visit Bloomberg to see the entire list.

Trump's Billionaire Backers

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and X

  • Net Worth: $236.8 billion

Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman of Blackstone

  • Net Worth: $45.8 billion

Miriam Adelson, Majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands

  • Net Worth: $32.1 billion

Woody Johnson, Owner of the New York Jets

  • Net Worth: $8.7 billion

Joe Ricketts, Founder of TD Ameritrade

  • Net Worth: $7.6 billion

Bernie Marcus, Co-founder of Home Depot

  • Net Worth: $7.2 billion

Harris's Billionaire Backers

Eric Schmidt, Former CEO of Alphabet

  • Net Worth: $30.2 billion

Christy Walton, Daughter-in-law of Walmart founder Sam Walton

  • Net Worth: $15.4 billion

Melinda French Gates, Former co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

  • Net Worth: $13.5 billion

Steven Spielberg, Filmmaker

  • Net Worth: $9.3 billion

Mark Cuban, Co-owner of the Dallas Mavericks

  • Net Worth: $7.6 billion

Joe Gebbia, Co-founder of Airbnb

  • Net Worth: $7.4 billion

Reed Hastings, Co-founder of Netflix

  • Net Worth: $5.9 billion

Undeclared

As of yet, Bloomberg notes that these big-name billionaires have yet to officially endorse or donate to a candidate:

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms

  • Net Worth: $177.9 billion

Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft

  • Net Worth: $156.9 billion

Warren Buffett, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

  • Net Worth: $144.9 billion

Peter Thiel, Founding partner of Founders Fund

  • Net Worth: $11.3 billion

Rupert Murdoch, Former chairman of News Corp.

  • Net Worth: $10.5 billion
David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

