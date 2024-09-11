Get All Access for $5/mo

How Billionaires, Millionaires and Market Analysts Are Reacting to the Trump-Harris Debate Here's what leaders are saying following former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris's first face-to-face meeting.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Both sides are declaring victory in the first Trump-Harris debate.
  • Pro-Trump allies are decrying "overly aggressive" fact-checking from ABC News moderators.
  • Pro-Harris allies say she showed poise and was able to get under Trump's skin.

The highly-anticipated debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump featured both candidates on the offensive, with Harris attacking Trump's character and Trump decrying the current administration's record on the economy and immigration.

Politico declared Harris the winner, citing how she "repeatedly baited him and knocked him off balance." Trump, assessing his own performance, told Fox News it was his "best debate ever, especially because it was three-on-one," referring to fact-checking from ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Here are the latest reactions from business leaders, influencers and market analysts:

Elon Musk

The X CEO posted, "While I don't think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people's expectations tonight. That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job. After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn't she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she's basically in charge already. The question comes down to this: do you want current trends to continue for 4 more years or do you want change?"

Taylor Swift

The singer posted on Instagram, "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most." She continued on, officially declaring her support for Harris. "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Stephen King

The horror icon wrote on X: "Politics aside, America saw a man who has no business being near the levers of power. Simply put, he's crazy."

Kevin Sorbo

The actor wrote on X:

Qunicy Krosby

The Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial told Reuters: "It was light on specifics from either side and I think that those who adhere to Trump are going to believe that he won the debate and those who are loyal to Democrats will think that she won the debate."

Eric Beyrich

The Portfolio Manager at Sound Income Strategies told Reuters: "He didn't give us clarity, and she revealed she's much further to left than she has presented herself previously, as seen in her comments about health care being a fundamental right. I don't think that will be welcomed by markets, or that they'll be very happy about what it says about her policies more broadly. What the market would like to see are some rational economic policies, and there wasn't much to give them comfort on that in this debate."

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Data & Recovery

Take Premium Online Security with You Anywhere

The Deeper Connect Air Portable VPN travel router is just $159 for life with this coupon.

By StackCommerce
Business News

These Are the Top Tech Skills Employers Want the Most, According to a New Examination of 24,000 Job Listings

Some tech skills are more in demand than others. Here are the top 10 that employers are looking for right now.

By Sherin Shibu
Health & Wellness

How to Avoid Stress and Heighten Your Intuition — By Harnessing the Hidden Power of Your Heart

Want to make better, more rational business decisions? Get out of your head — and into your heart.

By Kimberly Snyder
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Worked on in a Local Starbucks 'Went From Nothing to $1 Million.' Now It Will Make Over $30 Million This Year.

Melinda Spigel transformed a simple jewelry-making hobby into a lucrative full-time business with multimillion-dollar annual sales.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel