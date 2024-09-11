The highly-anticipated debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump featured both candidates on the offensive, with Harris attacking Trump's character and Trump decrying the current administration's record on the economy and immigration.

Politico declared Harris the winner, citing how she "repeatedly baited him and knocked him off balance." Trump, assessing his own performance, told Fox News it was his "best debate ever, especially because it was three-on-one," referring to fact-checking from ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Here are the latest reactions from business leaders, influencers and market analysts:

Elon Musk

The X CEO posted, "While I don't think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people's expectations tonight. That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job. After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn't she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she's basically in charge already. The question comes down to this: do you want current trends to continue for 4 more years or do you want change?"

While I don't think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people's expectations tonight.



That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job.



After… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Taylor Swift

The singer posted on Instagram, "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most." She continued on, officially declaring her support for Harris. "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Stephen King

The horror icon wrote on X: "Politics aside, America saw a man who has no business being near the levers of power. Simply put, he's crazy."

Politics aside, America saw a man who has no business being near the levers of power. Simply put, he's crazy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 11, 2024

Kevin Sorbo

The actor wrote on X:

Hey @ABC where's our fact check on Kamala? Go take a long walk off a short dock. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) September 11, 2024

Qunicy Krosby

The Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial told Reuters: "It was light on specifics from either side and I think that those who adhere to Trump are going to believe that he won the debate and those who are loyal to Democrats will think that she won the debate."

Eric Beyrich

The Portfolio Manager at Sound Income Strategies told Reuters: "He didn't give us clarity, and she revealed she's much further to left than she has presented herself previously, as seen in her comments about health care being a fundamental right. I don't think that will be welcomed by markets, or that they'll be very happy about what it says about her policies more broadly. What the market would like to see are some rational economic policies, and there wasn't much to give them comfort on that in this debate."