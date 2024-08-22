Get All Access for $5/mo

Entrepreneur Asked Readers Which Candidate Is Better For Small Business. Here Are the Results. See which administration Entrepreneur.com readers believe will provide the best support for launching and growing businesses in America.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Social polls show Trump significantly leading as the preferred choice for Entrepreneur readers.
  • Both presidential candidates have yet to release detailed economic plans for small businesses but have teased their strategies in recent campaign statements.

With less than three months until election day, national polls show an extremely close race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The latest from FiveThirtyEight's poll tracker, which aggregates national and statewide polls, shows that nationally Harris is leading just slightly ahead of Trump by 3.3 points, with 47% to Trump's 43.7%.

The state of the economy and its future is at the forefront for Democrat and Republican voters alike, so we asked the entrepreneurial community who they felt was better for small businesses with polls posted on X and Instagram.

The results found a major contrast to national polling, with Trump winning by a large margin on both platforms. Of the 422 votes cast on X, Trump won with 69.7% of the votes. Similarly, on Instagram, of the 389 votes cast, 66% were in favor of Trump.

Neither candidate has released a detailed economic plan for small businesses as of yet, but at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania this week, Trump told the audience, "Our plan will massively cut taxes, unlock American energy, slash regulations, big factor, crack down on trade cheaters and stop outsourcing, rebuild our industrial base and bring back those beautiful words – Made in the USA."

Harris, who has been criticized for not sitting down for any major interviews since announcing her candidacy, announced proposals for her first 100 days in office that include promises to "cut taxes for the middle class, reduce grocery costs, take on price gouging, lower the costs of owning and renting a home, continue to bring down the costs of prescription drugs, and relieve medical debt for millions of Americans."

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

