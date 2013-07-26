The Surprisingly High Cost of Small-Business Travel (Infographic)

July 26, 2013 1 min read

Despite all of the technological ways to stay virtually connected, meeting face to face is still crucial for entrepreneurs to secure clients and investors. This may be part of the reason why small businesses shell out almost 24 percent more on business travel than large corporations, according to data compiled by Concur, a maker of travel expense management software.

Their findings are broken down in the graphic below on a per-traveler average over the last quarter of 2012.