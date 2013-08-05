Growth Strategies

Following Weeks of Delays, East Coast Shipping en Route to Normalcy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cargo delivery from a major East Coast shipping port that has been jammed up for weeks is finally returning to acceptable levels and is on track to resume normal operations, shipping officials said last week.

The installation of a new computer operating system at the Port of New York and New Jersey by Maher Terminals, a port operator, caused massive delays in the delivery of goods. Maher and Navis LLC, which supplied the operating system, said in a joint statement that system components used in the container yard were not interacting properly.

The companies did not disclose the exact nature of the problem, but said they have scaled back certain automated components of the operating system for the time being. Once the flow of goods returns to normal, these components will be carefully phased back in, the companies said.

Related: How to Control Your Inbound Shipping Costs

Problems have been occurring since June. Over the course of several weeks, millions of dollars of goods have been delayed or stuck at the port in Elizabeth, N.J., and some are still held up there, unable to reach retailers in time for seasonal promotions. Retailers have been forced to pay fees to trucking companies to compensate for the increased time and trouble, while shipping companies have been diverting container ships carrying Northeast-bound cargo to ports in Baltimore, Montreal and elsewhere, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

But Maher and Navis said the situation at the port has improved recently, a sign that their solution is working.

"We are confident that our modified plan is the right strategy for a permanent return to the volume and service levels our customers expect from Maher Terminals," Gary Cross, Maher's president and chief executive, said in the statement.

Maher will continue to use Navis's system, which is designed to allow for the tracking of containers of goods as they are offloaded from ships and transferred to trucks or trains. By implementing the system, Maher hopes to be prepared to handle the larger container ships that will be in service once the Panama Canal expansion opens next year.

Related: How Shippers Can Avoid Importing Delays

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Land Your Dream 100 Clients for $5 of Ad Spend a Day

Growth Strategies

3 Steps for Taking Personal Development to the Next Level

Growth Strategies

Fuel Your Personal and Professional Growth With Lectures From Malcolm Gladwell, Elon Musk and More