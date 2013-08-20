Technology

For Phablet Fans, Samsung to Release 6.3-Inch 'Galaxy Mega' in U.S.

Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
Samsung calls it a hybrid mobile device. Some call it a phablet -- a cross between a smartphone and a tablet. Others might just call it ridiculously large.

The tech giant said it will be releasing the Galaxy Mega to the U.S. market this month for AT&T, Sprint and U.S. Cellular users. The device has a 6.3-inch screen with a HD LCD (720x1280) display. Compare that to Samsung's flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone's 5-inch display and, well, that's a lot of smartphone in your hands.

The Galaxy Mega runs the Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean operating system and is powered by a 1.7 GHz dual core CPU. It comes with 1.5 GB of internal RAM and up to 64 GB of memory with an external micro SD card, which Samsung allows users to store large libraries of photos, music and videos. This, of course, can be useful for entrepreneurs who require large amounts of media on their mobile devices -- either for work or pleasure.

Among other features, the Samsung Galaxy Mega comes with an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. While pricing wasn't announced, Samsung says each carrier will announce their specific availability, colors and timing.

Related: Watch Out Apple, Samsung Said to Release Smartwatch Device as Early as Next Month

 

