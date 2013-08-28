Entrepreneurs

Get a Life. It Might Just Be the Best Thing You Can Do for Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get a Life. It Might Just Be the Best Thing You Can Do for Your Business
Image credit: Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Guest Writer
The Occupreneur Coach
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When deciding to embark on the entrepreneurial journey, the first thing you often lose is work-life balance. Those most dedicated to professional success commonly fail to show that same level of commitment to their personal well-being. Granted, it’s easy to get caught up in the momentum of starting and running a business. But that’s not an excuse for disregarding your personal life.

It’s more than just a luxury for entrepreneurs to take time off. It’s a necessity. Many entrepreneurs work 24/7, 365 days a year, and their compulsion to do so is often driven by a fear that anything left unattended will lead to failure. However, it might be wise to consider devoting regularly scheduled time to activities outside the office. It’s important not only for your life, but for your business as well.

Here’s why:

For physical well being: You can’t operate a business if you’re physically unwell. "There’s no way to dispute it -- a fit businessperson is going to perform optimally in their work,” said Joseph Masi, a mind-body fitness coach based in New York. Joseph insists that “taking time for regular physical activity will also ensure the de-stress factor, which is essential when running a successful business."

For mental health: Working 24/7 is a surefire way to burn out. Life is about equilibrium. Ensuring you make time to have fun and connect with friends and family will keep you sane and productive. An entrepreneur, who takes time off to let her brain rest and to attend to the other areas of her life, will have a greater clarity when faced with business challenges.

For innovation: The invention of the 3M Post-It came from someone who allocated time off from his daily routine to create mental space for new ideas and a fresh perspective. Writers can attest to this. After composing a first draft, there is great value in taking break. Doing so allows the writer to edit with fresh eyes, and even generate new ideas. The same thing is applicable for any entrepreneur. Innovation often comes when we’re not actively engaged in or thinking about work.

Sometimes letting go is the key to success. To let go doesn’t mean an entrepreneur has to become lazy or irresponsible. Rather, by deliberately taking time off, we are forced to let go of everything we normally try to control, even if just for a short time. After all, there’s no way any of us can control every aspect of our business. Sometimes things are out of our control.

When you cultivate a life outside work, you’ll ensure that there is more to you than your work. And speaking of control: We never know where life will take us. One day we’re on top of the world and the next day life throws us a monkey wrench. Making sure personal relationships are always intact and made a top priority ensures that no matter what happens, our life will always have meaning and there will always be people there to support us.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

What the Regime Uncertainty of the Pandemic Means for Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

How to Build a Business that Will Survive Long After You're Gone

Entrepreneurs

How Leaders Nurture Emotional Well-Being During Times Of Crisis