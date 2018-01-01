Lindsay Broder, The Occupreneur® Coach, is a certified professional coach based in New York. A Wall Street veteran, she specializes in Occupreneur® coaching, strategy and crisis management services for executives, business leaders and organizations striving to improve their businesses or careers.
Project Grow
3 Ways to Combat Stale Ideas
We all need to find ways to fight stale ideas and get back to the creative, disruptive and innovative thinking that fuels us.
Entrepreneurship
How to Develop the Soft Skills of the Successful Entrepreneur
Can entrepreneurship be taught? Some of it. More importantly, though, are the skills than need to be fostered.
Careers
How Technology Demands a Different Approach to Your Job
Being more productive can be a double-edged sword. How to use technology in a way to help, not hurt, your career.
Careers
Why You Don't Have to Be an Owner to Be an Entrepreneur
You can succeed by applying the same entrepreneurial principles of owners to your daily work.
Gender Gap
Microsoft's CEO Apologized, But He Was Actually Half Right
Satya Nadella took a big step toward a real solution in perceived gender bias. Then he backtracked.
Relationships
The Biggest Dating Problem Entrepreneurs Have
Entrepreneurs need love, too. Trouble is, many of us are terrible at our approach to relationships and dating.
Ready for Anything
The One Reason Why Job Interviews and Sales Calls Fail
Want to know why it is so hard to sell yourself, your company and your product? You're taking the wrong approach
Faith
How Letting Go and Connecting With Faith Saved My Business
We don't like to talk about faith, but it is a key component in letting go of situations we can't control.
Failure
Before You Rush to Fail, Read This
Yes, you can learn a lot from failure. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't do everything you can to avoid it.
Attitude
Stop Being So Laid-Back In the Workplace
Executives who are too permissive in the office run the risk of sacrificing productivity.
Leadership
The 6 Words That Are Holding You Back
Language reflects how we think. Change your negative mindset by avoiding these words.
Firing
What Lessons You Should Learn When You Fire Someone
No one likes to let someone go. But, when you do, make sure you are using it as a learning experience for leadership.
Coaching Services
How To Remain Relevant in Your Shrinking Industry
Businesses come and go, but adapting to clients' needs will always help you stay on top.
Managing Employees
7 Things You Should Never Say to Your Employees
We all get caught up in a moment of frustration, but what you say can have a lasting impact on the motivation of your staff.
Human Resources
When It's Appropriate to Micromanage
There is a fine line between being effectively hands-on and micromanaging. Here's when to get more involved.