Lindsay Broder

Guest Writer
The Occupreneur Coach

Lindsay Broder, The Occupreneur® Coach, is a certified professional coach based in New York. A Wall Street veteran, she specializes in Occupreneur® coaching, strategy and crisis management services for executives, business leaders and organizations striving to improve their businesses or careers.

More From Lindsay Broder

3 Ways to Combat Stale Ideas
Project Grow

We all need to find ways to fight stale ideas and get back to the creative, disruptive and innovative thinking that fuels us.
4 min read
How to Develop the Soft Skills of the Successful Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship

Can entrepreneurship be taught? Some of it. More importantly, though, are the skills than need to be fostered.
5 min read
How Technology Demands a Different Approach to Your Job
Careers

Being more productive can be a double-edged sword. How to use technology in a way to help, not hurt, your career.
6 min read
Why You Don't Have to Be an Owner to Be an Entrepreneur
Careers

You can succeed by applying the same entrepreneurial principles of owners to your daily work.
4 min read
Microsoft's CEO Apologized, But He Was Actually Half Right
Gender Gap

Satya Nadella took a big step toward a real solution in perceived gender bias. Then he backtracked.
5 min read
The Biggest Dating Problem Entrepreneurs Have
Relationships

Entrepreneurs need love, too. Trouble is, many of us are terrible at our approach to relationships and dating.
5 min read
The One Reason Why Job Interviews and Sales Calls Fail
Ready for Anything

Want to know why it is so hard to sell yourself, your company and your product? You're taking the wrong approach
5 min read
How Letting Go and Connecting With Faith Saved My Business
Faith

We don't like to talk about faith, but it is a key component in letting go of situations we can't control.
8 min read
Before You Rush to Fail, Read This
Failure

Yes, you can learn a lot from failure. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't do everything you can to avoid it.
6 min read
Stop Being So Laid-Back In the Workplace
Attitude

Executives who are too permissive in the office run the risk of sacrificing productivity.
5 min read
The 6 Words That Are Holding You Back
Leadership

Language reflects how we think. Change your negative mindset by avoiding these words.
5 min read
What Lessons You Should Learn When You Fire Someone
Firing

No one likes to let someone go. But, when you do, make sure you are using it as a learning experience for leadership.
4 min read
How To Remain Relevant in Your Shrinking Industry
Coaching Services

Businesses come and go, but adapting to clients' needs will always help you stay on top.
5 min read
7 Things You Should Never Say to Your Employees
Managing Employees

We all get caught up in a moment of frustration, but what you say can have a lasting impact on the motivation of your staff.
4 min read
When It's Appropriate to Micromanage
Human Resources

There is a fine line between being effectively hands-on and micromanaging. Here's when to get more involved.
5 min read
