How to Run a Productive Office (Infographic)

October 1, 2013 1 min read

Employees work an average of 45 hours a week, but 17 of those hours are considered unproductive. Name Badges International has created an infographic to discover how best to increase your employees' hours of productive work.

Some solutions may surprise you. A 2009 study found that when employees visit websites for personal interest, there was a nine percent increase in productivity. Recently, a UK licensing organizations reported that music at work improved the atmosphere and employee morale in 77 percent of businesses.

Want more solutions on how to boost productivity in your workplace? Check out the infographic below: