Growth Strategies

Starting Up in the Developing World: More Risk, More Reward

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting up in challenging environments is obviously difficult, but the opportunities are often plentiful too.

Last month, I headed to Kaduna, Nigeria for multiple youth workshops on social entrepreneurship, which I conducted on behalf of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce.

During my trip, the overall spirit of those I met was of despair, frustration and anger. But that's not surprising. In a nation of almost 160 million, skyrocketing unemployment rates (estimated to be over 50 percent for Nigerian youth) threaten to sap an already beleaguered economy. The future that these young Nigerians had been promised is quickly disappearing.

But this is not a Nigerian phenomenon.  We’re experiencing it all over the world.

The new future of bright and eager young people hangs in a balance -- waiting for the world's economy to improve and meanwhile fueling the discontent and resentment that leads to potential destructive activities. It's also encouraging a new mentality, however. Young people are now attempting to move past their current situations and finding opportunities to challenge the status quo.

After a week of workshops on social entrepreneurship and meeting with local leaders about enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem, those who attended, pledged to choose the latter and here are a few of the opportunities we identified:

Starting Up in the Developing World: More Risk, More Reward
Youth unemployment rate in Nigeria is around 50 percent. As a way out of poverty, residents are looking to entrepreneurship.
Image credit: James Moolom

Finished products. Nigeria is a lush and fertile land with agriculture being a major industry. However, the output is either consumed on the spot or exported to neighboring countries like Niger with the surplus being wasted. And because there is a lack of machinery and an inconsistent power supply, which is necessary for refrigeration, few if any finished products are actually produced in the country. One project the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce is pursuing is purchasing the machinery needed to process, package and store excess tomatoes into tomato sauce.

Related: A Hard Look at Global Entrepreneurship (Opinion)

Public transportation. The major roads in and around Abuja are fairly new and surprisingly well kept. But the public good doesn't end up helping as many people is it should, since the residents who live just outside the city center -- who would use the roads -- aren't able to commute in. Not only is it prohibitively expensive to own a car in Abuja, there's also no public transportation, besides a few taxis, motorcycle drivers or van-shares. 

Starting Up in the Developing World: More Risk, More Reward
Sarah Green with U.S. Embassy Cultural Affairs Specialist, James Moolom and two aspiring media entrepreneurs after a radio interview in Abuja, Nigeria.
Image credit: James Moolom

There is huge opportunity for a public/private bus system and railway; railroad tracks were actually laid years ago but never completed or used. The Chinese are taking advantage of this development for the time being. Nigerians need to step in and capitalize on the opportunity.

Middle class markets. It’s estimated that Nigerian oil money goes to approximately the top 10 percent of the population. Additionally, government employees compose the next 40 percent of the nation's population. This means that there's a sizeable middle class – providing a customer base for any number of businesses.

Related: Talk of Youth Entrepreneurship Reigns at Clinton Global Initiative

For starters, there's education. Parents are increasingly interested in providing private school funding for their children 1) because they see the value and importance of good education and 2) because of frequent public school closings. Teachers within the country have been known to strike repeatedly, as the government has often failed to follow through on promises.

Then there's real estate. As stated previously, the cost of living is high in Abuja, creating a great market for high-end residential living. Abuja is also a new capital city that isn’t very developed in comparison to other capital cities, so there could be room for new commercial properties too.

While there are many opportunities, the challenges still exist and are vast. Yet, I remain optimistic because the biggest value and resource Nigeria has to offer is this next generation. They have they energy, creativity and passion to create a country that sets an example for the rest of the continent and capitalizes on the opportunities that are waiting to be unleashed.

Related: U.S. Remains Dominant Force in Global Entrepreneurship... For Now

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Make Your Product Truly Irresistible to Buyers

Growth Strategies

How I Built My Business So That My Husband Could Quit His Job

Growth Strategies

Increase Employee Retention by Upping Your Leadership EQ