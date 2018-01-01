Sarah Green

Sarah Green is a social entrepreneur and consultant dedicated to economic empowerment through entrepreneurship around the world. Green has been acknowledged by President Obama for her work as a young leader in entrepreneurship in America. She has also been named one of 100 "Global Leaders of Tomorrow" by the St Gallen Symposium in Switzerland and named as a 2013 Top 99 Under 33 Foreign Policy Leader. Green's work as an entrepreneur has been featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc.com, MSNBC, ABC, Yahoo! Finance and Fox Business.

Starting Up in the Developing World: More Risk, More Reward
Growth Strategies

Entrepreneurship consultant Sarah Green offers some perspective on starting up in the developing world, by way of Nigeria.
How Blind Smartphone Users Helped This Startup Test the Waters
Starting a Business

The co-founder of Fleksy explains how focusing on a niche demographic prepared him for the mass market.
Overcoming Your Kryptonite and Making the Leap into Entrepreneurship
Growth Strategies

When it comes to starting up, our insecurities can become our own worst enemy. Here's how one young entrepreneur overcame his inner demons.
