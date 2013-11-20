Where Startup Funding Really Comes From (Infographic)

November 20, 2013 1 min read

Prominent VCs and angel investors may dominate the headlines with their big sticker investments, but personal loans and credit – along with investments from friends and family – make up the lion's share of funding for startups in the U.S.

According to data compiled by Fundable, only 0.91 percent of startups are funded by angel investors, while a measly 0.05 percent are funded by VCs. In contrast, 57 percent of startups are funded by personal loans and credit, while 38 percent receive funding from family and friends.

Want a more detailed breakdown of startup funding? Check out the infographic below.

