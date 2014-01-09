What If EVERYTHING In Your Life Was Connected to the Internet?

January 9, 2014 2 min read

You're at home, in the kitchen, cutting vegetables. But what if the cutting board was connected to the internet and it could show you recipes for delicious meals? Plus calorie information?

What if you sipped your coffee from a "smart" mug that could give you weather updates and let you check into social media?

A child is in a classroom, seeing another child from some distant country in a virtual monitor and actively playing a game with him. Yes, this is science fiction right now. But, if South Korea-based tech giant Samsung has its way, it's what everyone's future will look like.

Samsung wants to know: What if everything, essentially, was a display you could interact with? It doesn't feel too far off, although the adoption rate is probably more than a decade away.

OK, it's just crazy. And crazy great. Check out Samsung's video and let us know what you think in the comments below.

