Technology

What If EVERYTHING In Your Life Was Connected to the Internet?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

You're at home, in the kitchen, cutting vegetables. But what if the cutting board was connected to the internet and it could show you recipes for delicious meals? Plus calorie information?

What if you sipped your coffee from a "smart" mug that could give you weather updates and let you check into social media?

A child is in a classroom, seeing another child from some distant country in a virtual monitor and actively playing a game with him. Yes, this is science fiction right now. But, if South Korea-based tech giant Samsung has its way, it's what everyone's future will look like.

Samsung wants to know: What if everything, essentially, was a display you could interact with? It doesn't feel too far off, although the adoption rate is probably more than a decade away.

OK, it's just crazy. And crazy great. Check out Samsung's video and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="343" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/XlW1pGVtSH0?feature=player_detailpage" width="610">

What crazy apps and gadgets have you come across lately? Let us know by emailing us at FarOutTech@entrepreneur.com or by telling us in the comments below.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

'Technology Is More Broken Than Ever': Centercode CEO Luke Freiler on Creating More Meaningful Tech

Technology

How to Automate Technology to Help Run Your Businesses

Technology

6 Tricks You Need to Know About Zoom