Find Jobs Easier with This AI Resume Builder on Sale for $90 Canyon Pro features automated resume writing, application autofilling, and more helpful tools for finding a job.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Sometimes entrepreneurs need to supplement their income with some side work to keep the dream alive. Other times, you flat out just need to find a job to pay the bills. Regardless of your inspiration, you don't have to fall victim to the overly tedious, repetitive requirements of today's job-seeking market.

To help automate and streamline your outreach, you can get a Canyon Pro Plan lifetime subscription on sale for only $89.99 (reg. $684).

This AI resume builder allows users to build optimal CVs that help them find their dream jobs. Within the platform, you can use the platform's AI to manage, write, and edit your resumes, and you can customize them by doing those things yourself. You can always enhance a resume with AI and use it to improve your resume score.

Among Canyon Pro's many attractive features, its autofill feature makes the repetitive and often frustrating task of filling out the same questionnaires over and over again while looking for a job a thing of the past. Using it is as simple as installing a free Chrome extension into your internet browser.

Some of Canyon Pro's other helpful features include its unlimited AI mock interview practices and the ability to save and track job applications, making monitoring your progress easy. Canyon Pro is also designed to build ATS-friendly resumes so you can break through the noise.

Don't forget that for a limited time only, you can get a Canyon Pro Plan lifetime subscription while it's on sale for only $89.99 (reg. $684).

