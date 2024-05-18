📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

The life of an entrepreneur is often a scattered and busy one. For those times when you can take in some entertainment or education in the form of a podcast, you don't want to be fumbling around looking for which page on which app has the episode you're looking for.

For business leaders who take their time seriously, organizational tools help maximize every minute, and this is a tool designed to do just that with your audio content. This lifetime membership to the Player FM Podcast Player Premium Plan is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $120) for a limited time only.

You can use this top independent podcast player to listen to over 50 million podcast episodes from different platforms and devices. You can search, discover, save, and listen to these podcasts with your iPhone, Android, online, and even with Apple CarPlay.

In addition to these base-level perks of organizing your audio content with Player FM, this Premium Plan membership comes with a ton more. With it, you can listen to content offline that you download beforehand, create playlists and set bookmarks, create personalized searches, and sync your favorite podcasts with your cloud accounts and other devices.

Player FM is a hit among users and critics alike. It's been raved about on Tested, GigaOM, and LifeHacker, which explained that "The app guides you to smart, interesting podcasts based on category, channel, or even specific topics.

Don't forget that you can get this lifetime membership to the Player FM Podcast Player Premium Plan on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $120) for a limited time only.

