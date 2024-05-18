📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Add Some Life to the Office with $60 off This Bluetooth Speaker

Edited by Jason Fell

Sometimes, the office gets a little quiet. We know there are more than a few examples of teams out there that work a little bit better and happier when they have some occasional tunes to groove to. And if your office lacks a proper delivery system for said tunes, then we have just the deal for you.

To help wake everybody up, you can get a TREBLAB HD-360 Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $159) for a limited time only.

You can count on reaching for this thing whenever you need it because the powerful battery can deliver a full 20 hours of playtime (from fully charged) before needing to be plugged back in. The powerful speaker has a peak power of 90W and offers a full 360-degree surround sound despite its singular, portable design.

Its Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes connecting to your favorite devices easy. There's nothing worse than getting everyone excited for a happy hour or dance party only to have them wait while you try and pair your phone with the speaker. That shouldn't happen with this TREBLAB.

For teams that enjoy the occasional outing, the speaker comes with an IPX4 waterproof design, so it should be able to withstand the elements. It also has a built-in mic, which lets you take calls on it, turning your TREBLAB into its own independent conference call service.

Don't miss your chance to get a TREBLAB HD-360 Portable Bluetooth Speaker while it's on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $159) for a limited time only.

