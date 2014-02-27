Simon Sinek on Why Great Leaders 'Eat Last'
The next guest on The School of Greatness has been studying leadership and what it takes to make the impossible a reality for years. He has worked with top level CEOs, military leaders and everything in between to understand what separates organizations that thrive with those that only survive.
You might know him from his wildly successful TED talk, "Start with Why," which is one of the most watched of all time. So welcome to the 50th episode of the show with Simon Sinek.
The School of Greatness Podcast
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- The Amazing Story of Where the Title Came From
- Marine Corp. Lessons on Leadership
- The Single Most Profound Quality for Excellence in Leadership
- The Role of Vulnerability in Leadership
- The Remarkable Trait of Presidential Leadership in America
- Ego and Conceit - Where Most People Get it Wrong
- The 2 Defining Events that Led Simon into the Study of Leadership
- Early lessons of Start with Why: Show up to Give.
- Core Traits of Effective Leaders
- To Cultivate Brilliant Active Listening
- One of the Easiest Tricks for Effective Listening
- About Leadership Potential vs. Marriage
- Plus much more...