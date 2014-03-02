Pinterest

How You Can Get More Pinterest Followers (Infographic)

This story originally appeared on PR Daily
It's fun to get new social media followers.

It's gratifying to know people like your organization, and you can't help but feel a bit proud when they want to announce it on their social media profiles.

Do you know what can make getting new followers even more exciting? Knowing each new fan could make your business money. According to an infographic from Who Is Hosting This, 47 percent of U.S. online shoppers have made purchases based on Pinterest recommendations.

So, how can you get more Pinterest followers? The graphic offers eight ways. Here are a few of them:

1. Use other social media platforms.

Connect Pinterest to your Facebook and Twitter profiles so your followers on those platforms can follow you on Pinterest, too. Pinterest produces four times more revenue per click than Twitter, and 27 percent more than Facebook.

2. Promote your boards.

Invite followers to contribute to some of your boards. The boards they contribute to will appear on their Pinterest pages, giving the board more exposure. Also, put your most popular boards on the top row of your page. This will make it easier for current and potential followers to find them.

3. Find out what's popular.

Go to pinterest.com/source/yourdomain.com to see the type of content people are pinning from your website. Use this insight to create future content.

Take a look at the full graphic for more:

Source: Who is Hosting This

