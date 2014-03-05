These Entrepreneurs Raised Almost $40,000 for Their 'No-Sock' Socks

March 5, 2014 2 min read

There is nothing more satisfying than a simple solution to a pervasive and universally annoying problem. Which is why Sole Socks makes us grin.

Apparently, we aren’t alone. With more than a week left in its Kickstarter campaign, Sole Socks has raised almost $40,000.That’s more than eight times the $4,500 that the Boise, Idaho-based entrepreneur-brother duo set out to raise.

Sole Socks were designed for people who want to pull off the stylish "no-socks" look without smelling up their shoes. The product is a flat shoe insert that absorbs sweat, provides extra padding for your feet and is machine washable. That means that when your shoes stink, you can throw the Sole Socks through the wash.

“The idea for Sole Socks came about when we were trying to get that no-sock look. We wanted to pull off that look, but really, the alternatives out there were not really very good,” says creator Tanner Dame in the Kickstarter video introducing the product (below). Little half socks slip off your feet; thin half socks can be folded down to be invisible, but then they develop holes, explains Tanner.

The top layer of Sole Socks is terry cloth to absorb sweat and odor and the bottom layer is a breathable latex that grips your shoe to prevent slipping. They are absorbent, invisible and convenient.

Tanner and his brother Taylor are launching the company together. Tanner and Taylor have worked together before, starting way back with their neighborhood lemonade stand. The brothers have complimentary talents: Tanner knows about manufacturing and product development and Taylor is a marketing and advertising guy.

From believing that a problem can have a solution to reaching out to the crowd for access to capital, Tanner and Taylor epitomize the entrepreneurial spirit.

