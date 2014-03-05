Reputation Management

Dove Pulls NJ 'Armpit' Billboard in Wake of Criticism

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dove Pulls NJ 'Armpit' Billboard in Wake of Criticism
Image credit: Unilever
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

In a case of the road to hell being paved with good intentions, Unilever has dropped a planned Dove billboard that referred to New Jersey as "the Armpit of America." 

The advertisement was created as part of a campaign for a new deodorant line called Dove Advanced Care. It featured a smiling blond woman in an underarm-revealing white tank top alongside text that read, "Dear New Jersey, when people call you 'the Armpit of America,' take it as a compliment. Sincerely, Dove." To which the Garden State essentially replied: who are you calling the Armpit of America?

Following a New York Times story about the billboard, which was on tap to run in July, Dove found itself on the receiving end of a barrage of complaints from offended New Jersey residents, some of whom even called for a boycott of the company's products.

Related: How to Admit When You're Wrong

Unilever, which also owns brands such as Ben and Jerry's, Lipton and Axe (a product that's no stranger to controversy) calls New Jersey home -- its North American headquarters is in Englewood Cliffs. And In its most recent response to commenters on its Facebook page, Dove wrote:

"We take feedback from our community very seriously and have decided that we will not be running this billboard advertisement. We did not wish to cause any misunderstanding and apologize for any offense. Our intent with the “Dear New Jersey” billboard, which was one of many ads for our campaign, was to call attention to the fact that armpits can and should be considered beautiful and ask women everywhere to accept this as something that is okay. As a New Jersey-based company and longtime supporter of many charitable organizations in the state, we will instead be donating this billboard space to one of them."

The company, known for its "Dove Campaign for Real Beauty," also recently released a commercial titled "An Open Letter to the Armpit." So, while the premise behind the Ogilvy & Mather campaign is certainly admirable, in this case, it simply caused a stink. 

Related: 7 Deadly Sins Businesses Make With Their Reputation

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Reputation Management

4 Mistakes You're Making That Can Jeopardize Your Reputation

Reputation Management

7 Steps to Take When Preparing a Corporate Apology

Reputation Management

The Secrets to Successfully Managing Your Company's Reputation