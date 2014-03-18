Ready to Hang Out a Shingle in the Brave New World of Online Retail?

March 18, 2014 5 min read

Retailing can be a very demanding business, with low profit margins and fierce competition. Online retailing is even harder because it depends on reaching audiences through social media and mobile devices -- skills never required of old-fashioned bricks-and-mortar storefronts in the past.

These days more consumers are giving up shopping the racks in physical stores for the convenience of buying online, especially with their mobile devices. Pure-play online retailers are using this mobile revolution to disrupt the status quo for traditional chain stores. This new breed includes Zulily, which last fall held a successful initial public stock offering. In this Amazon-dominated world, a new era of ecommerce companies are emerging with strong market capitalizations.

While ecommerce retail might seem like an attractive opportunity to a would-be entrepreneur, success will depend on the business model, the competition and market factors. Here are some basic tips for ecommerce entrepreneurs weighing their options for online retailing versus selling via physical stores. Related: Ecommerce Basics: 10 Questions to Ask When Creating an Online Store Understand the fast-changing market dynamics. E-tailing can be a high-growth, high-risk business, so it’s important to gauge how you will maximize sales (such as creating ways to achieve better economies of scale) while limiting risks (with tactics like heading off shopper fatigue among loyal customers). Another key to success involves finding the best ways to measure your progress, by analyzing such metrics as revenue per customer or profit per SKU. Lastly, it’s crucial to analyze every strength and weakness of your market competition, from the largest retailing chains to the nimblest startups. Establish a unique brand identity. Amid so much stiff competition out there, you should position your company in a special way to stand out. For some online sites, this means providing exclusive deals on favorite brands. For others, it means offering huge “flash” discounts on certain items for a limited time only.

One e-tailer got its start as an online retailer but recently branched out to provide supply-chain logistics services for its partners. Others have taken the opposite approach with a direct manufacturer-to-consumer model, doing away with fulfillment centers and instead acting as a manufacturer’s online storefront.

Each e-tailer has to define its own sweet spot. For some, a core strength involves an attractive vendor platform and personalized web offerings. Still others focus on daily deals. You will need to decide if your site will be more commodity focused, based on lower prices and faster deliveries, or more tied to a heightened online experience with clean design elements, attractive “window shopping” images and distinctive specialty products.

