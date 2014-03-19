Presentations

Google Hangout: Everything You Need to Know to Deliver an Amazing Presentation

Google Hangout: Everything You Need to Know to Deliver an Amazing Presentation
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
Giving a presentation in front of an audience is no easy feat. You have to know what you're going to say, say it with confidence and be ready to field questions from those watching.

So, where does one begin? To answer that -- and more -- we're turning to Carmine Gallo, author of TALK LIKE TED: The 9 Public Speaking Secrets of The World's Top Minds (St. Martin's Press, March 2014). He also wrote the The Presentation Secrets of Steve Jobs (McGraw-Hill, September 2009), among other books.

Gallo will be joining me tomorrow (Thursday) for a Google Hangout where he'll share his valuable insights as a popular keynote speaker and communication coach. If you've ever wanted to know how to deliver an awesome presentation, you'll want to tune in for this. 

You can watch the Hangout here, right on this post, starting at 12:30 EST. See you then.

Related: Why TED Talks Are Impossible to Resist

