Was Your First Tweet Awkward or Awesome?
Happy birthday, Twitter. The popular social network is turning eight years old. And the company is encouraging everyone on Twitter to take a look back at their very first tweet -- or anyone else’s, for that matter.
Ready? You can see your own first tweet by clicking here. Twitter encourages everyone to share your inaugural tweet with hashtag #FirstTweet.
In the meantime, take a stroll down memory lane with some first tweets with a few people of note:
It's cold and will only get worse but at the moment it's bearable. Holly and Sam are coping well as are the rest of the crew.— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) October 22, 2008
@ooontz I knew you'd be under ditka— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) February 13, 2009
test Mark Cuban— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 10, 2008
I'm 01100110 01100101 01100101 01101100 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01101100 01110101 01100011 01101011 01111001 00001010— A Googler (@google) February 26, 2009
enjoying a house where everyone else is sleeping— Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) March 22, 2009
just setting up my twttr— Jack Dorsey (@jack) March 21, 2006