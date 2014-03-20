Was Your First Tweet Awkward or Awesome?

March 20, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Happy birthday, Twitter. The popular social network is turning eight years old. And the company is encouraging everyone on Twitter to take a look back at their very first tweet -- or anyone else’s, for that matter.

Ready? You can see your own first tweet by clicking here. Twitter encourages everyone to share your inaugural tweet with hashtag #FirstTweet.

In the meantime, take a stroll down memory lane with some first tweets with a few people of note:

It's cold and will only get worse but at the moment it's bearable. Holly and Sam are coping well as are the rest of the crew. — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) October 22, 2008

@ooontz I knew you'd be under ditka — Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) February 13, 2009

test Mark Cuban — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 10, 2008

I'm 01100110 01100101 01100101 01101100 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01101100 01110101 01100011 01101011 01111001 00001010 — A Googler (@google) February 26, 2009

enjoying a house where everyone else is sleeping — Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) March 22, 2009