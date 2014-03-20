Twitter

Was Your First Tweet Awkward or Awesome?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Happy birthday, Twitter. The popular social network is turning eight years old. And the company is encouraging everyone on Twitter to take a look back at their very first tweet -- or anyone else’s, for that matter.

Ready? You can see your own first tweet by clicking here. Twitter encourages everyone to share your inaugural tweet with hashtag #FirstTweet.

In the meantime, take a stroll down memory lane with some first tweets with a few people of note: 

