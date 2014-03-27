Google Hangout: Secrets to Becoming a Sales Powerhouse
Do I really need to be an extrovert to be a good salesperson? How do I start cold calling? What can I do to close the big sale?
Starting a business from scratch isn't easy. Finding customers and growing into a sales powerhouse can be, well, a long and difficult road.
That's why we've invited entrepreneur, sales expert and best-selling author Grant Cardone to share his insider tips for how you can stand out from the competition and boost your revenues.
Cardone will be joining me tomorrow (Friday) for a Google Hangout. If increasing your revenues is a priority -- of course it is -- then you'll want to tune in for this.
You can watch the Hangout here, right on this post, starting at 11 a.m. EST. See you then.