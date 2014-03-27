Social Media

Wedding Checklist: DJ, Photographer...Social Media Manager?

With the average wedding costing over $28,000, it should be no surprise that one hotel chain is offering a new Social Media Wedding Concierge service to the sweet tune of $3,000. 

W Hotels is rolling out the service in four of its hotels in New York City, providing live tweeting of the ceremony and reception, customized hashtags for the big day, a “curated” wedding registry and a dream honeymoon Pinterest board. Customers will also receive a scrapbook of social media highlights.

But should this really come as a surprise? In a time when marriage proposal planners exist, why wouldn’t there be someone live-Tweeting and Instagraming your vows, first dance and cake-cutting? 

While this service has been ripped apart on social media, W Hotels is upbeat. “We even have people asking us how they can apply for this 'dream job',” said Alyssa Kiefer, W's global social media strategist.

The social media concierge should be thought of as a “valuable extension of the planning process similar to a wedding planner or photographer” says Kiefer. They'll even help you set up your very own wedding blog, to keep your guests up-to-date on all wedding related news. 

However, if having a social media fiend document your wedding's every move isn't your thing, on-site wedding planners can also “check” cell phones at the door, according to Kiefer. 

For some, a marriage is a sacred thing to be kept private. To others, it's just another opportunity to update their Facebook status, all while standing at the altar. 

