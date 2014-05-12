The Scientific Reason You Should Trust Your Gut

  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Mentor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

“Trust your gut” is old advice, but it turns out, it’s scientifically sound advice as well.

If it’s your brain that’s making the decisions, then what’s your gut got to do with it? There are a few factors to consider behind trusting your gut that have their roots in solid research, neuroscience and psychology.

Related: How to Know When to Trust Your Gut

How come some things you can remember effortlessly while others you have to work really hard to access? The reason is that your brain has two types of memory: explicit and implicit, the latter of which is believed to be the driving force behind gut feelings.

Explicit memory is the knowledge you have to cram into your head with determined, focused effort. If you’ve ever studied to ace a test -- that’s your explicit memory at work. Implicit memory, however, is all the stuff that gets jammed into your head through no conscious or intentional effort on your part. Think of implicit memory as the reason you can randomly recall film quotes and song lyrics after seeing a movie or hearing a song. You didn't try to remember it, it just got absorbed by your brain.

When implicit and explicit memory functions work together, you can develop skills that evolve into second nature. For example, you must explicitly learn to ride a bike, but once you do -- that skill follows you for life. Your implicit memory recalls how to balance, pedal and steer through your explicit memory of the past. You don’t have to re-learn how to ride every time you hop on a cycle.

Related: 5 Ways to Learn to Trust Your Instincts

With implicit memory, you just know that touching a hot stove is a bad idea or falling in love is fun, but potentially harmful to your heart. These implicit memories can help dictate a gut instinct that can guide you to better decision-making based on past triggers you may not even remember with your conscious mind.

This harkens back to our caveman days before we had developed fully-functioning frontal lobes that allowed us to synthesize potential future outcomes based on circumstances. In the days of our cave-dwelling ancestors, the thing that dictated our ability to survive were the gut reactions prompted by our simple implicit memory. These unconscious queues helped trigger memories of danger that helped preserve ancient life spans.

While today’s gut-trusting techniques are usually much less life-or-death oriented, they still have important ramifications for learning from your life’s experiences. Often times those gut feelings are telling you something you should pay attention to, or at least acknowledge and explore before making a decision.

So listen to your gut, it could be telling you something important.

Related: 3 Situations When You Should Shut Your Mouth

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.