Dropbox Users: Your Life Just Got a Little Easier.

April 9, 2014

LOLcat memes and P&L statements don’t play well together. Business and personal files are best kept separate. Except for in the cloud, where it's better to link them together for easy access.

Up until today, it was a pain to for Dropbox users to constantly log in and out of separate business and personal Dropbox accounts. Back and forth, back and forth.

Not any more, though. Not now that -- wait, clear the immediate area around you for a triumphant fist pump in the air -- the cloud-storage giant has officially given Dropbox for Business users the ability to have one Dropbox for work stuff and another for non-work stuff that can be linked together and accessed on all devices.

This means that Dropbox users will be able to seamlessly toggle between their separately stored personal and work files -- minus the hassle of having to repeatedly sign in and sign out. Once a user connects them on the Dropbox website, the two accounts can be accessed from a single home screen.

Dropbox also announced that colleagues can now view the same document shared via Dropbox and make edits to it in real-time, similar to Google Docs. They can also instant message each other while collaborating on Dropbox files.

Some lucky beta testers have been playing with these cool features for a while, but now everyone can get their hands on them, too. Dropbox announced the availability of the new features to all today at a press event in its home city of San Francisco.

Also at its event today, Dropbox announced Carousel, its slick new photo-sharing app that’s searchable by date or event, along with the new Android and Mac desktop versions of its Mailbox email client app.

Hmmm, so it looks like Dropbox, which also touted today that it is now 275 million users strong, is playing a little catch up with rivals Box and Microsoft OneDrive in the Cloud Wars.

