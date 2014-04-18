7 Statistics That Can Raise Your Facebook Engagement (Infographic)

April 18, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



With organic reach and engagement numbers plunging on Facebook, marketers are doing everything they can to stay ahead of the game before the social platform goes to an exclusively pay-to-play model.

A recent Ogilvy & Mather study found that brand posts in February reached just 6 percent of fans, compared to 12 percent in October.

So frustrated by this perceived slap in the face was Eat24 that the company deleted its Facebook page and “broke up” with Facebook in an open letter that went viral.

But maybe there’s hope. This infographic shares a few pointers to help boost your engagement. Beware, though, as soon as you find something that works, Facebook will undoubtedly switch its ever-devolving algorithm until all you see in your newsfeed is babies, kittens and whatever your super religious aunt is yammering about.

Without further ado, check out the infographic below (and realize that its tips could be irrelevant by the time you finish reading it):