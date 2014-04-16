Selfies

This Is Possibly the Coolest Selfie You've Ever Seen

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

Ah, selfies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. If you’re Ellen DeGeneres at the Oscars, you take ‘em and they go viral. Heck, even device and app makers are creating selfie-generating services like they’re going out of style.

But holding a smartphone at arm’s length to take a picture is so awkward, and so yesterday. So why not take selfie-taking up a couple notches?

That’s exactly what Amit Gupta has done. One of the people behind Photojojo.com, Gupta did what any enterprising photographer and tech enthusiast would do: He strapped a camera onto a drone and started taking selfies -- pictures and video.

Related: In Defense of the Selfie

Gupta posted a video of one of his recent drone-powered selfie-taking experiments to Vimeo. Shot in San Francisco’s Bernal Hill, the results, as you might imagine, are pretty great.

In the comments, someone dubbed this new format the “dronie.” Fun. Let’s see if it catches on.

Here’s a look at Gupta’s “dronie”:

Related: How Drones Are Changing the Way We Do Business

 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Selfies

Behold the BelfieStick, an Even Bigger Bummer Than the Selfie Stick

Selfies

15 Stunning Photos You Wouldn't Believe Were Taken With a Smartphone

Social Media

From Space to the Super Bowl, 10 of the Wildest Selfies of All Time