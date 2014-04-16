This Is Possibly the Coolest Selfie You've Ever Seen

April 16, 2014 1 min read

Ah, selfies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. If you’re Ellen DeGeneres at the Oscars, you take ‘em and they go viral. Heck, even device and app makers are creating selfie-generating services like they’re going out of style.

But holding a smartphone at arm’s length to take a picture is so awkward, and so yesterday. So why not take selfie-taking up a couple notches?

That’s exactly what Amit Gupta has done. One of the people behind Photojojo.com, Gupta did what any enterprising photographer and tech enthusiast would do: He strapped a camera onto a drone and started taking selfies -- pictures and video.

Related: In Defense of the Selfie

Gupta posted a video of one of his recent drone-powered selfie-taking experiments to Vimeo. Shot in San Francisco’s Bernal Hill, the results, as you might imagine, are pretty great.

In the comments, someone dubbed this new format the “dronie.” Fun. Let’s see if it catches on.

Here’s a look at Gupta’s “dronie”:

Related: How Drones Are Changing the Way We Do Business