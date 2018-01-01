Drones

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World
Drones

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World

Hint: It's saving lives.
Amy Osmond Cook | 5 min read
KFC Chicken Wings Box Doubles as a Quadcopter
KFC

KFC Chicken Wings Box Doubles as a Quadcopter

Buying Smoky Grilled Wings from KFC in India also gets you a build-it-yourself drone.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
GoPro Gives Up on Drones
GoPro

GoPro Gives Up on Drones

After another rough round of financial reports, the company gives up on the Karma drone.
Jim Fisher | 5 min read
Humans Can Fly in This Drone-Like Electric Hybrid 'Octocopter'
Technology

Humans Can Fly in This Drone-Like Electric Hybrid 'Octocopter'

It's a drone, it's a plane, it's a SureFly.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
You Don't Have to Be All That Corporate to Make an Impact With Corporate Social Responsibility
Entrepreneurs

You Don't Have to Be All That Corporate to Make an Impact With Corporate Social Responsibility

Small businesses are making a big splash with their mission-driven awareness in social responsibility.
Carolyn Rodz | 5 min read
Alphabet Is Working With an Australian Company to Deliver Burritos by Drone
Google

Alphabet Is Working With an Australian Company to Deliver Burritos by Drone

Project Wing falls under Division X of Alphabet's holding company dedicated to so-called 'moonshot' projects.
Sarah Kimmorley | 2 min read
The 4 Top Business Investments Right Now
Investments

The 4 Top Business Investments Right Now

Green energy and high-tech industries are best bets for savvy entrepreneurs looking to diversify.
Katherine Keller | 5 min read
The iPhone of Drones Is Being Built by This Teenager
Drones

The iPhone of Drones Is Being Built by This Teenager

With the millions he's raised, his flagship product might become one of the most game-changing drones in the air.
Jesse Hyde | 13 min read
Amazon Delivery Drones May Scan Your Home and Suggest Repairs
Amazon

Amazon Delivery Drones May Scan Your Home and Suggest Repairs

A new patent describes how Amazon's drones will scan your home while delivering packages to see if anything needs fixing.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
From Prototype to Production: 3 Things You Must Do
Product Development

From Prototype to Production: 3 Things You Must Do

There's no substitute for research. Your success depends on knowing what it costs to create your product and finding the best way to build it.
David Cann | 7 min read
