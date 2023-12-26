Get Two Dual-Camera Drones for $99.97 This Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K wide-angle dual-camera drone bundle regularly costs $398.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business can use content to amplify its exposure and brand. Creating content can be both fun and exciting, especially if there's a little adventure attached. If the great outdoors appeal to your vision, then you might benefit from this limited-time deal. This Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle is on sale for only $99.97 (reg. $398) through January 1st.

With essentially two drones available for the price of a discounted one, you can equip your team with high-flying photographic capabilities, gift yourself one and give someone else the other, or keep both for yourself and a year of epic content creation ahead.

The Alpha Z Pro Drone is one of the two featured in this deal. It has a slick black design and a flying time of seven to nine minutes. Equipped with a 4K wide-angle camera and a six-axis gyroscope for smooth flying, it's great for capturing landscapes, skies, and more. The Flying Fox Drone is the other one featured in this bundle. It can fly for nine to twelve minutes, and it's painted silver. Gesture control lets you take photos or videos with the Fox's 4K camera with simple hand gestures.

This Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle is on sale for only $99.97 (reg. $398) through January 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Hobbies Drones

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

Free Webinar | January 23: How to Pick a Winning Franchise in 2024

Join our free webinar to learn how to find your perfect franchise. With a combined 50+ years of experience in the franchise industry, our panelists will share everything you need to know to make the best choice possible. Register now!

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Culture

Why Jim Collins Is Wrong About How to Create Core Values

Jim Collins's revered method for establishing company core values might not suit all businesses, particularly when disconnected from customer value propositions. Here are my suggestions for crafting your company's core values, based on real results.

By Barry Raber
Leadership

We Are in a Trust Crisis — How to Navigate the Pitfalls of Transactional Behavior in Business Relationships

Businesses must stop selling themselves as relationship-focused when reality tells a transactional tale.

By Jon Michail
Productivity

5 Ways CEOs Can Increase Productivity in 2024

Here are five strategies successful CEOs are leveraging to boost productivity as they look forward to 2024.

By Sam Reese
Business Solutions

Save Hundreds of Dollars on This Microsoft Tech Training Bundle

Get on your way to becoming a Microsoft Certified Expert.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.