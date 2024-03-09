⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Save an Extra 20% on This Drone and Take Your Team's Content Sky-High This drone features a 4K camera in the front and a 720p second camera, too.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For many modern businesses, video content is your most effective and reliable resource for connecting to your user base via social media. Keeping up with the relentless, never-ending nature of the social media cycle and the impossible standards set by big-budget video productions, finding ways to elevate your content can be tough. That's why it's worth pointing out helpful deals like this one.

Through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT only, this Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual-Camera Drone is on sale — with an extra 20% savings when you use coupon code ENJOY20 — for just $71.99 (reg. $199). The Ninja Dragons Blade 4X is ideal for marketers and content creators who are looking for an effective solution for producing eye-catching media.

The one-click take-off and landing capabilities of the drone make it user-friendly. It's made to be an easy starter drone for your company if you're just getting into it. It comes with optimized waypoint flight control which operates to provide a 360° flight angle view for you while you're operating.

The main 4K camera collects stunning, in-depth images that can compete with the most high-budget social content. Plus, its electronic stabilization system keeps your images level and professional-looking, which is a major benefit.

Through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT only, you can get this Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual-Camera Drone on sale with an extra 20% savings when you use code ENJOY20 — a final cost of just $71.99 (reg. $199).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

Don't Leave Money on the Table — How to Find Out If You're Underpricing Your Products (and What to Do About It)

Studies show most incorrectly priced products are priced too low. Learn to bridge the gap between actual and perceived value, identify maximum customer willingness-to-pay and adopt metric-based pricing for increased profitability.

By Itai Sadan
Devices

Break Through Language Barriers with These Translation Ear Buds, Now 20% Off

They make speaking to potential leads and partners in more than 37 different languages possible.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

Turn Your Creativity into Extra Cash With This Lucrative, Home-Based Side Hustle

This article provides entrepreneurial insights and step-by-step guidance for starting a home-based apparel printing business as a profitable side hustle.

By Henry Ma
Business News

'Highway Robbery': Burger Chain Slammed for 'Out of Control' Prices Amid Inflation

A Five Guys receipt is going viral on social media.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Marketing

Are You Fully Maximizing AI to Boost Your Productivity and Profits? Implement These 4 Steps in Your AI-Driven Marketing Strategy

Uncover the seldom-spoken truths about AI's role in hyper-accelerating business growth and innovation.

By Ben Angel