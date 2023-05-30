Start a New Hobby with This Drone Bundle, Now Only $139.97 During the Memorial Day Sale Score two drones and get outside all summer long.

For entrepreneurs working around the clock, finding a hobby can be a great way to relax and enjoy life outside of the office. And if you're in the market for a new way to unwind, with the weather warming up, you can enjoy a whole host of outdoor activities. One way you can have fun while documenting your experience is by flying drones.

Just in time for Memorial Day, the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle is selling for just $139.97 (reg. $398). That boils down to just $70 a drone with no coupon code required, but you must act fast because it's only running through May 31.

Drones are a fun pastime to pick up this time of year, ensuring even the busiest entrepreneurs get outside and come home with something you can show for it — stunning images and videos you capture from a bird's-eye view. And you can watch it all from your device with the companion app.

This bundle provides not one but two drones — both equipped with 4K front cameras and 720p bottom cameras to capture all the action. And they're ideal for total newbies to the drone world, with features like Altitude Hold mode that offers a stable hovering flight and one-key automatic return to navigate the drone back to you with ease.

With the Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual-Camera Drone, you'll enjoy a black model with seven to nine minutes of flight on a single charge. And with the Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone, you'll have a sleek silver drone that can fly for nine to 12 minutes on a single charge.

Get two drones for one low price with the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle, on sale during the Memorial Day Sale for just $139.97 through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

