Shoot Stunning Aerial Photos With This AI-Powered Drone, Now Just $149.99

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Sometimes, an entrepreneur's best business ideas can come from a fresh perspective. And what's more inspiring than seeing the world from new heights? Whether you're new to piloting drones or an experienced flyer, there's a whole new world to explore with an AI-powered drone. It could also be a great tool for marketing your brand and posting on social media.

Capture HD photos and videos just by clicking a button with this tech-packed drone. The AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly Camera Drone is simple to use, is hands-free, and it's on sale for just $149.99 with no coupon code required.

The AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly Camera Drone is a pocket-sized, super light gadget that comes equipped with state-of-the-art AI-Powered Autofly technology, which makes using the drone feel like magic. Just toss it in the air, watch it take flight and snap photos, selfies, group shots, and more, and then see it fly right back to you.

With the AI technology, you'll enjoy 12MP HD photos and HD videos. The wide range option is great for large groups — as it takes two wide-angle shots from five feet away, while the zoom option snaps two close ups from only two and a half feet away, with AI technology ensuring the framing is right. If you choose the video option, it flies two and a half feet away and shoots 15 seconds of HD video before flying right back to you.

You can set up instant social media sharing with the companion app on your device. And if you are planning on capturing a series of photos, you'll appreciate the 16GB of onboard memory that allows for ample storage. It can take flight for six minutes at a time, with a wireless range of 60 feet.

Snap photos from a new perspective with the AI-Powered Autofly Camera Drone from AIR NEO, currently on sale for $149.99 for a limited time — no coupon code needed.

Prices subject to change.
