Elevate Your Social Media with the Alpha Z Pro Drone for $99.99

Take your business's social media presence to new heights with this drone.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're running a business, a social media presence is practically a requirement to stay competitive. Nearly 90% of markets have stated that social media has improved their business exposure, but that work doesn't end when you create a company Twitter account. Crafting interesting, engaging content could be what starts driving conversions for you, and your creative team could stand out from your competitors by filming videos with a drone.

The Ninja Dragon Alpha Z Pro is a 4K dual-camera drone that could help you record engaging, dynamic video to establish your presence online. For a limited time, you can get the Alpha Z Pro for just $99.99.

Whether you're recording a peaceful slice-of-life shot at the office or snatching action shots of a day in the field, this compact drone could be a useful social media tool to help cultivate an engaged audience online. The front 4K wide-angle camera is remote adjustable up to 90 degrees for panning shots from a stable position in the air. In addition, the 729p bottom camera captures wide scenes from straight above.

Just attach a compatible smartphone to the controller and activate a live first-person view to get a front-row seat of your time in the air. Fly for up to nine minutes on a single charge and reach heights up to 300 feet.

The Alpha Z folds so your social media team can easily bring it to events. Your purchase also includes two batteries for extra flying time, which means one can charge while the other is up in the air.

Start recording exciting content from a drone for your business's social media. Get the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO Dual-Camera Drone on sale for $99.99 (reg. $199).

Prices subject to change.
