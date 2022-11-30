How Modern Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on Image and Video Searches

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Content is king, and at the core of what drives effective content is data on what moves people, consumers, and the internet at large. For a long time, SEO analysts and tools have focused heavily on how people search for things with written words, but less emphasis has been placed on the data behind the images that are being searched.

iStock

What better source could you imagine to create a tool on image and video search data than Getty Images and iStock? Luckily for marketers, entrepreneurs, and budget-savvy small businesses, VisualGPS Insights is now available, which is a new interactive visual trends tool — free to use — and wildly valuable to forward-thinking marketing campaigns.

When you go to the iStock VisualGPS Insights page, you can get started immediately by typing in a search term for an image or video. From there, the tool will generate a wide range of analytics and insights for you and your team to use to inform your own campaigns, visual selections, and so on. It's important to note that this tool, rather than telling users what content to use, gives tons of information that can help inform, guide, and inspire more effective content creation.

You can start by searching for a term with the type-in search bar on the iStock VisualGPS Insights page. For example, let's say you type "entrepreneur." From there, a wealth of results and data will be generated, and you can filter it based on time — anywhere from the last year to the previous seven days — as well as location and industry. So if you want to localize your search to the United States in the last six months, you could do that. The tool can also show things like interest in your search term over time and by industry, as well as related search terms and images and videos related to "entrepreneur."

The iStock VisualGPS Insights Tool has been praised in articles from Global Newswire, ABC 27 WHTM, and Mumbrella. Save 25 percent off images and videos on iStock during its final sale of the year with promo code SAVE25, and take advantage of VisualGPS Insights for free.

Prices subject to change