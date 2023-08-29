Score This Dual-Camera Drone for Just $79.97 This Labor Day Get a bird's eye view with this drone.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Like most entrepreneurs, you're likely battling hectic work weeks to keep your business successful and running. It's vital for entrepreneurs to take breaks and detach from work, however, to revitalize themselves through activities unrelated to work, whether that's through traveling or exercising. One of the best ways to destress from your work life is through pursuing non-related work hobbies, and if you're someone who loves exploring nature from great heights, you may enjoy using a drone.

A drone can be a great way to spend more time in the great outdoors while experiencing stunning sights, and during our Labor Day Sale, you can save big on a powerful dual camera drone, the Ninja Dragons Blade X. For only $79.97 (reg. $199), you can see the world from a totally new perspective. No coupon is needed, but this price drop only lasts through September 4.

Make some new memories away from your desk with the help of the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone. It can tag along anywhere and give you a bird's eye view from the sky thanks to its dual camera options — one 4K camera and a secondary 720p camera. And, it's an excellent option for those new to the world of drones, as it offers easy one-click take-off, landing technology for easy navigation, and simple gesture controls to manage your drone's travel.

Curious what your drone can see? You can check it all in real time on your device while also navigating the drone from below, thanks to the included remote control. The Ninja Dragons Blade X offers 120 to 150 meters of control distance and an electronic stabilization system that levels on its own for new pilots. And since you'll want to take this drone on all your adventures, it's easily portable. It's foldable and can be tossed in a bag so you can capture stunning views wherever you go.

Immerse yourself in a hobby that lets you see sights near and far.

During the Labor Day Sale, get the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone for just $79.97 (reg. $199) —no coupon necessary. This deal ends September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Hobbies Drones

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Need to Know Information': Baggage Handler Shares Hack For Ensuring Checked Luggage Doesn't Get Lost

The airport employee is going viral for his little known tip about the stickers on your baggage.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Smucker's Employees Actually Want to Go Into the Office — Here's Why The Company's Return-to-Office Policy Works

Unlike other companies that have mandated strict in-person attendance, Smucker's strategy allows its 1,300 corporate workers to be on site primarily during 22 designated "core" weeks each year.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'Quiet Cutting' Is the Latest Workplace Danger — Here Are 3 Signs You'll Be Out of a Job Soon

Sometimes, a role reassignment is a more cost-effective means of termination.

By Amanda Breen
Green Entrepreneur

Silicon Valley Tech Titans Are Building an Experimental City In Northern California

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is among the billionaires who paid $1 billion for land near an Air Force base.

By Jonathan Small
Franchise

'Franchise Sales Rarely Happen by Accident', These Are 7 Factors to Consider in Franchise Lead Generation

An occasional serious prospect may just wander in the door, but most franchises are sold because a franchisor executes a marketing plan designed to attract that prospect.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella