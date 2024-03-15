Using intelligent obstacle avoidance and optical flow positioning, this drone is designed to help beginners with aerial photography and videography.

Content creation is key to the consistent growth of many modern businesses, but figuring out new ways to generate original and captivating stuff isn't always an easy thing for an entrepreneur or team leader to focus on. For those who see the benefits of drone technology but haven't had the time to learn, starting off with a model designed for beginners can help to start capturing high-level content faster and easier.

For example, this 4K Dual-Camera Drone is designed for beginners with intelligent obstacle avoidance technology. You can get it on sale for just $69.97 (reg. $119) for a limited time only. Designed with optical flow positioning, the drone is capable of maintaining a stable hovering state while photographing an object or the ground. Its three-way obstacle avoidance technology is also able to recognize objects and avoid them well before coming too close.

Helping new fliers, the drone is capable of fixed-point flying, and it comes with gravity control, a headless mode, and 360° flip capabilities. As far as the cameras go, the front features an HD 4K 90° camera that will make your team's Instagram and TikTok accounts perform a whole lot better if applied creatively and artistically. It also features a 120° wide-angle bottom camera.

The foldable and lightweight drone is easy to stow away in the office and travel with while also packing the power to fly higher than 320 feet in the air. Don't miss your chance to save on this fantastic drone for your content production team.

