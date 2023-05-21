Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

By recent estimates from Grand View Research, the real estate industry is expected to grow 5.2% annually between 2022 and 2030. That growth does not come without competition vying for lucrative clients and high value properties.

If you want your real estate business to distinguish itself, try taking to the sky to show off your properties. For 149.99, you can get the Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro drone and a Free Blade X Pro quadcopter, both equipped with high-resolution cameras you can use to get a full view of the houses you have on the market.

Use drones to show potential buyers every facet of your properties.

Both of these drones are beginner-friendly with intuitive controls for moving forward, back, side to side, and ascending or descending. The Ninja Dragon even gives you the option to initiate a 360-degree roll, which could be an exciting view for a client as seen through the mobile app or VR glasses. Both drones give you a first-person view from above. Use that new angle to show off the intricate brickwork around the chimney or the delicate trim on a second-floor window.

Fly for up to 15 minutes before you need to find a charger with each of these nimble drones. That means up to half an hour of air time that you can use to wow a potential buyer at an open house. You could even let the client take it out for a spin and see the home on their own terms. If their landing is a little rough, don't worry, The Ninja Dragon Phantom comes with two spare blades and protection covers.

Take your real estate business sky-high.

The market may be competitive, but you could see more interest from potential buyers if you can show off a property from every possible angle.

For a limited time, get the Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro and a free Blade X Pro on sale for $149.99 (reg. $369).

Prices subject to change.