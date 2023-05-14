Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's a sometimes-unwelcome fact of entrepreneurship — you're probably going to be glued to your phone most of the day. From answering an email when you're away from your desk to hopping on a conference call or Zoom meeting during your commute, getting that weekly screen time usage alert is usually pretty sobering week after week.

If you're in the market for a way to power your phone back up quickly and efficiently, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone is up to the task. And right now, you can snag one in chic black for 66% off the usual $119 price tag for just $39.99 for a limited time.

If you're an Apple lover with an iPhone 12 or newer, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone offers super fast charging as soon as you attach it to your device. It comes equipped with a built-in magnet and a metal plate that can stick securely to your phone, keeping it safe and in one spot as it powers back up.

Just set your phone against the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger and it automatically starts charging back up and a more efficient rate than your usual old charger. And you can enjoy peace of mind as you wait, as there are built-in safeguards against overcharge. No worries and no wires needed!

Real-life user Janet raved about its effectiveness, sharing, "Love that I no longer have to worry about being out and about and my phone battery dying. I pop on this charger and it keeps my phone charged."

Power up your iPhone quickly, efficiently, and in style with the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone, now just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.