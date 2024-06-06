Get All Access for $5/mo

A Drone Business Starts with $40 off This Beginner-Friendly 4K Drone Through June 9, you can get this 4K dual-camera drone for just $69.97.

According to RubyHome Luxury Real Estate research, 61% of realtors use drones to market listings. This is just one of the innovative applications of drone photography today. The drone economy is booming, and it's becoming a lot more than just a fun thing to do. If you're interested in starting a new hobby this summer that could grow into a new revenue stream, grab the 4K Dual-Camera Drone for Beginners with Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance while it's at a steep discount.

This easy-to-fly drone is equipped with a 4K HD front camera and a 120º wide-angle bottom camera. It uses optical flow positioning to make it easier to capture stable video or photos of objects when you're flying. It's loaded with flight assist features like one-key start and stop, headless mode, three-way obstacle avoidance, gravity control, and more to make it easier for even beginners to fly.

The drone can reach up to 328 feet high with FPV transmission and utilizes gesture control to take photos or videos while you're controlling it. The LED superlights change as you fly according to the environment for a clearer view from the ground, and you can even show off by performing 360º flips. When you're done flying for a while, you can easily fold up the drone to stow away and take it to your next destination.

Who doesn't love a hobby that can turn into an income source?

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 9, you can get the 4K Dual-Camera Drone for Beginners with Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance for just $69.97, which is 40% off the regular price of $119.99.

