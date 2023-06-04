Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

By recent projections outlined by Oberlo, the social media commerce market is expected to reach $2.9 trillion by 2026. If you want to grow your e-commerce business using social media, it may be important to show off your products from new angles and advertise the positive work culture with fun team get-togethers that capture the spirit of the Father's Day season. It could even make a great gift for Dad if he's into taking great photos or flying a remote-controlled gadget.

A beginner-friendly drone that may be a wise investment at this stage is the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version for $79.97 (reg. $119) until June 11.

Whether you want a new angle on one of your products or an action shot of a job well done, this drone could be the way you do it. The Global Drone comes with a 4K HD Camera you can use to get a live view from above streamed directly to your phone. Snap photos or record videos as you zip, flip, and roll through the air.



If your business is running a company event outside, make sure to snap a few sky-high photos for your social media. You could even fly your drone from the comfort of a shady tent during a Father's Day picnic. Activate altitude hold mode if you want a steady shot from above.



The Global Drone is beginner-friendly and has simple controls, so you (nor your dad) don't need to be an expert to use it. Just charge the 1,800mAh battery and hit the button for one-key take off. Once you're airborne, you can use the controller or your phone to direct your flight. If you want to increase your speed, just switch to a quicker flight mode. Once it's time to land, hit the one-key landing button and fold your drone for storage.

Whether you want to increase your potential posts on social media or give your dad a great new hobby, then the sky's the limit when you have a quadcopter.



During the Father's Day sale until June 11 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, get the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version on sale for $79.97 (reg. $119). No coupon code required.

