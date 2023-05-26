Plan an Outdoor Event with This Memorial Day Discount and See How Much Productivity Jumps Get outside. Have fun. After all, happy employees are productive employees.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A study conducted by Oxford University's Saïd Business School in collaboration with British multinational telecoms firm BT found that workers tend to be up to 13% more productive if they're happy. Unfortunately, as a business owner, you may be unable to boost productivity with something as simple as intermittent workplace parties.

Start the productivity push with this Memorial Day sale on the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for your car. While you may not be taking your employees out into nature, this car cabin attachment makes a great gift and could also give you a comfortable outdoor space to enjoy a company barbecue or game day — and it's only $309.97, the best price on the web.

One of these easy-set-up car cabins could be a big hit at your next company event. All you need is a car with an upward-opening trunk to set up this Kickstarter-funded car cabin. Use them as a shady, UV-shielded space for some team members to relax during an outdoor game session or to enjoy lunch with a view. Just make sure to take a lot of pictures to post to your company's social media. If your area is experiencing a seasonal increase in mosquitoes and other bugs, just zip up the built-in bug netting.

Each CARSULE has 6.5 feet of headroom with a soft, water-resistant floor and wide welcoming windows. If you need more space, you can even connect multiple cabins together. If you're ever working on the road, you could create a portable office space with multiple rooms in a matter of minutes. When it's time to pack up, each CARSULE fits snugly in a compact carrying case you could store in your trunk.

Boosting productivity may be as simple as giving your workers a chance to smile and relax.

Get a Memorial Day discount when you get the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for your car on sale for $309.97 (reg. $379) if you purchase by May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

