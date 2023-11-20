Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're looking for a new hobby or you want to diversify your income streams, becoming a drone pilot could be an excellent option for you. Especially right now, because during our Black Friday sale, you can get two 4K camera drones for less than the price of one. Through November 27, we're offering the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for nearly $300 off at just $99.97.

Both drones are equipped with a 4K front camera and a 720p bottom camera, giving you a panoramic view of the landscape when you're flying. You don't have to have any prior experience, as each drone is optimized for easier flight with features like altitude hold mode, one-key automatic return, and headless mode to make flying simple.

They have a four-channel mode to fly in all directions and a six-axis gyroscope to support a steady flight and convenient control. You can get a first-person view with real-time FPV streamed to your phone, and the Flying Fox even supports gesture control to take pictures or video with the simple swipe of a hand.

Each quadcopter is compact and easy to pack up and take with you to any destination. The Alpha Z is supported by a 3.7V, 500mAh LiPo battery and flies for seven to nine minutes on a single charge. The Flying Fox has a 3.7V, 2,000mAh LiPo battery and supports flights of nine to 12 minutes.

Now through November 27, you can get the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for the Black Friday price of just $99.97 (reg. $398).

