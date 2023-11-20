Save $300 on Two 4K Camera Drones This Black Friday Both drones can be yours for one price: $100.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're looking for a new hobby or you want to diversify your income streams, becoming a drone pilot could be an excellent option for you. Especially right now, because during our Black Friday sale, you can get two 4K camera drones for less than the price of one. Through November 27, we're offering the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for nearly $300 off at just $99.97.

Both drones are equipped with a 4K front camera and a 720p bottom camera, giving you a panoramic view of the landscape when you're flying. You don't have to have any prior experience, as each drone is optimized for easier flight with features like altitude hold mode, one-key automatic return, and headless mode to make flying simple.

They have a four-channel mode to fly in all directions and a six-axis gyroscope to support a steady flight and convenient control. You can get a first-person view with real-time FPV streamed to your phone, and the Flying Fox even supports gesture control to take pictures or video with the simple swipe of a hand.

Each quadcopter is compact and easy to pack up and take with you to any destination. The Alpha Z is supported by a 3.7V, 500mAh LiPo battery and flies for seven to nine minutes on a single charge. The Flying Fox has a 3.7V, 2,000mAh LiPo battery and supports flights of nine to 12 minutes.

Your drone hobby awaits!

Now through November 27, you can get the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for the Black Friday price of just $99.97 (reg. $398).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Hobbies Drones

Most Popular

See all
Living

'We Over Me': How Mason Sawyer Persevered in the Face of Unspeakable Tragedy.

Sawyer suffered the tragic loss of multiple family members in a car crash. But he found solace in selflessness.

By Jeff Fenster
Side Hustle

This Ballet Dancer Needed a Side Hustle When the Pandemic Stopped Performances. So She Spun Her Unique Skill Set Into a 6-Figure Business.

Danielle Schultz, founder of corporate wellness company The Triangle Sessions, used her background in hospitality, tourism and holistic fitness to her advantage.

By Amanda Breen
Making a Change

Gift a Lifetime of Learning for $20, This Month Only

A StackSkills Unlimited membership usually costs $600.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

He Started a Side Hustle in His Dorm Room With 'a Bunch of Ingredients From Amazon and a Crockpot' — Now It's a $56 Million Brand in Walmarts Nationwide

Oliver Zak, co-founder of Mad Rabbit, was at his third tattoo appointment when he noticed a serious gap in the aftercare market and decided to take matters into his own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Health & Wellness

You're Not Lazy — You're Burnt Out. Here Are The 5 Warning Signs.

Entrepreneur burnout can land you in the emergency ward. Learn how to spot the signs now before it's too late.

By Ben Angel